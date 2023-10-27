BLACKPINK's Lisa become the first K-pop idol to make it to Asian Hall of Fame 2023

File Footage Asian Hall of Fame 2023 revered Blackpink Lisa as Cultural Icon

Lisa from Blackpink is an epitome of Asian culture and pulchritude.

On 21st October 2023, Lalisa Manoban- also known as Lisa- made history by getting inducted as a Cultural Icon into Asian Hall of Fame 2023.

The 26-year-old singer was honored with the award for making note-worthy contributions to the Korean society and culture.

Besides this honor, Lisa has also marked numerous achievements on Youtube, Spotify and Apple Music charts with Blackpink’s record-breaking bangers- Money, Pink Venom and How You Like That to name a few.

For those unversed, Asian Hall of Fame is a not-for-profit organization founded by Robert Chinn Foundation in 2004.

It serves to honor all notable people from different walks of life including musicians, actors and businessmen. In 2023, sixteen people made it to the list- Far*East Movement, TOKiMONSTA, Beng Fong-Torres, Freddie Mercury, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Johnny Cash and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Lisa from Blackpink, along with her exclusive shows at Crazy Horse Paris and Born Pink World Tour, is an emerging fashionista and the face of Italian jewellery brand Bvlgari as well as the luxury fashion house Celine.