Halsey and Avan Jogia Go Instagram Official

File Footage Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey and Avan Jogia are officially enamoured with each other.

On Thursday, the Bad at Love singer shared to her 32 million followers on Instagram a carousel of latest snaps.





The shared album included snaps of her and Avan Jogia- her new boyfriend.

Doing so, the Without Me singer-songwriter seemingly confirmed her relationship with Jogia.

The pictures featured the newly official couple flaunting matching latex outfits for Halloween.

The 29-year-old singer ravished in a fitted jet black ensemble as she styled the look with an updo hairstyle, while her beau Jogia sported a long black leather jacket over a cropped top. He opted for matching loose pants to pair with the look.

In the album’s final picture, the duo stunned another pose when the 31-year-old Avan placing his around his lady-love Halsey.

In the post’s caption, Halsey thanked the designer Luis De Javier and his team.

Glimpses of the fashion-filled night, were also shared by the Victorious heartthrob Avan on his Instagram handle.

The post also featured the couple hand-holding as they stared at the camera.





Last month, the two were seen sharing a kiss during date night in Hollywood. Entertainment Tonight also spotted the duo exchanging flirtatious smiles while holding hands. They later caressed each other, in Los Feliz, outside the Cara Hotel.

Moreover, in June, the couple was papped in Barcelona as well.