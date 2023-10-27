 
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

‘Beckham’ director ‘tried to get’ Roy Keane to ‘dish dirt’ on David Beckham

David Beckham’s Netflix documentary's director 'tried' his best to find a tipster on his past

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

David Beckham’s Netflix documentary Beckham was not meant to contain only praise for the football legend from people who’ve known him. Beckham director Fisher Stevens has dished that he “tried to get people to talk sh*t about him,” but had no luck, even with Roy Keane.

Beckham director Stevens admitted to his inquiries into the six-time Premier League winner’s past behavior during his talk with Seth Meyers on his late-night show.

Discussing Beckham’s character, Stevens praised him saying, “He’s a lovable character, I have to say.”

“I did try to get people to talk sh*t about him, and nobody would. I guess Glenn Hoddle, who was his former manager of England, might have, but he wouldn’t talk,” he shared.

Admitting he even tried Roy Keane to give him share some tea, he said, “I tried to get Roy Keane, who’s a bruiser. He’s very famous. He was the captain. I said, “Roy, when he showed up, you know”, with these haircuts and wearing and when he was in a sarong, weren’t you like upset, Roy said, “I loved him, I loved him.” I’m like Geez, so I couldn’t get anybody to talk. Yeah, but he’s a lovable guy.”

David Beckham’s documentary, in which he opens up on dealing with the backlash following the infamous 1998 World Cup red card and his alleged affair with Rebecca Loos, has garnered 6.9 million views.

