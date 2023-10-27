 
Friday, October 27, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Steve Riley dies: Former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer was 67

Steve Riley was surrounded by his family members including wife Mary Louise and son Cole

Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

Steve Riley, former L.A. GUNS and W.A.S.P. drummer has passed away at the age of 67, per a statement shared by his family with BLABBERMOUTH.NET.

The family statement revealed that the iconic drummer died on October 24, Tuesday of a pneumonia that he suffered from for weeks.

"We are devastated to share that Steve Riley has passed away at the age of 67. Steve had been battling a severe case of pneumonia for several weeks, and on Tuesday, Oct. 24, succumbed to the illness. His wife Mary Louise and son Cole were by his side in his final moments,” said the Riley Family in their statement.

The statement continued, touching on Steve’s decades-long career in music, "Steve spent the past five decades building up a rich music legacy, touring the world countless times, selling millions of records, sharing the stage with incredible bandmates and bringing joy to fans across the globe.”

“His style was unmatched, influenced by the greats like Buddy Rich, Ginger Baker and John Bonham, and his passion for the craft was evident until the very end. But Steve's greatest legacy was his role as a loving husband and caring father.”

“At home, he was more than just a rocker — he was a Boston sports fanatic, a World War II buff and an avid reader. As much as he loved being on the road, nothing brought him more joy than coming home to his family,” added the Riley family.

"Steve is survived by his wife and son, as well as his brothers Michael and Daniel," concluded the Rileys. 

