 
menu
entertainment
Friday, October 27, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Taylor Swift has released her new track 'Is It Over Now?'

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, October 27, 2023

File Footage Fans Speculate Taylor Swift Is It Over Now? is about Harry Styles
File Footage Fans Speculate Taylor Swift 'Is It Over Now?' is about Harry Styles

Fans believe Taylor Swift apparently reflects on her past relationship with Harry Styles in Is It Over Now? 

The just released song is one of her new From the Vault tracks from 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

In this track, Taylor revisits the feeling of breaking up with a lover, but not knowing if the two are actually over each other.

The details of song, have made the Swifties think that the song is about her One Direction ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

In the March of 2012, the boy bander Harry and the Lover singer Taylor were related with each other, romantically. However, the couple split, later, in January 2013.

In the original version of 1989- Taylor’s birth year- a track titled as Style was already hypothesized to be about the As It Was singer Harry Styles.

Now the question arises whether Is It Over Now? is also Taylor negatively recounting about him.

 According to fans, the lyrical evidence strongly suggests so. In the second verse of song, the lyrics “When you lost control/Red blood, white snow,” seemingly refers to the snowmobile accident that ,reportedly, took place while Taylor was skiing with Harry on a trip.

“Blue dress on a boat,” in another lyric appears to be referring to a picture of Taylor Swift, papped by Daily Mail, in which she was sitting alone on a boat. That picture was speculated to be taken after the duo had broken up. 

Let's take a look at what fans have to say about the newly released track!


More From Entertainment:

Lizzo's tour team counters harassment accusations in legal docs

Lizzo's tour team counters harassment accusations in legal docs
Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More

Ethan Slater's cryptic smile on Ariana Grande romance: Read More
King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace

King Charles bashed for ‘allowing bullying’ within Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’

Meghan Markle is ‘clutching’ ahold of royal titles for ‘dear life’
The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The Rolling Stones tops charts with latest album ‘Hackney Diamonds’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’

Meghan Markle is acting ‘ludicrous’ and ‘demeaning herself’
Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors

Halsey, Avan Jogia confirm dating rumors
Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’

Meghan Markle knows no one is interested if Prince Harry isn’t ‘right there’
BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

BTS' Jungkook to drop David Guetta, Jack Harlow remix versions of hit songs

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice

‘The Crown’ creator wants nothing to do with Prince Harry’s voice
Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV

Prince Harry could never bear the glare of reality TV
King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend

King Charles family takes part in TikTok's viral 'Roman Empire' trend