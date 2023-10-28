Usher's My Way Las Vegas Residency becomes the stage for a heartfelt salute to music legend Dr. Dre

Usher pays heartfelt salute to Dr. Dre at My Way Las Vegas Residency

Usher, the R&B icon, took a moment to honor hip-hop legend Dr. Dre during his My Way Las Vegas Residency last Friday, creating an unforgettable and heartwarming moment for fans in attendance.

The 45-year-old Grammy winner, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, expressed his admiration for Dr. Dre, 58, who was among the audience at Park MGM's Dolby Live indoor amphitheater.

The audience was captivated as Usher paused his performance to address the music mogul, highlighting Dr. Dre's immense contributions to the music industry.

"He is an amazing contributor to this music industry," Usher proclaimed while standing amidst the crowd. "For all the artists he has broken, as well as the amazing artist that he is, ladies and gentlemen, please put your hands together for the one, the only Dr. Dre."

Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romell Young, rose from his seat, humbled by the recognition, and thanked the cheering crowd with a salute before warmly embracing Usher.

The hitmaker continued by saying, "Yo, Dre! I'm giving you your flowers tonight, my man," before treating the audience to a medley of Dr. Dre's biggest hits.

Usher's performance featured renditions of Dr. Dre's classics like "Still D.R.E" and "Forgot about Dre," as well as his iconic collaborations with Snoop Dogg, including "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" and "Ain't No Fun (If The Homies Can't Have None)."



The crowd was elated as Usher danced to the beats, and at one point, he even stood atop the bench where Dr. Dre was seated, grooving to the music. Usher later shared footage of this memorable moment on Instagram, showing Dr. Dre enjoying his own hits.

The My Way Residency has been a star-studded affair, with Usher acknowledging celebrity guests who've shown up to support him. Notably, that same night, Usher expressed his love for Doja Cat and Jessica Alba, who were also in attendance.

As Usher's My Way Residency nears its conclusion in December, fans eagerly anticipate his forthcoming ninth studio album, "Coming Home," set for release on February 11, 2024.

The album will coincide with Usher's headlining performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, promising an exciting start to the new year for fans of the talented artist.