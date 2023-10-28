Elton John hails Madonna's touching AIDS tribute on Celebration Tour

Madonna's ongoing Celebration Tour has not only thrilled fans with her legendary hits but also moved hearts with a touching tribute to AIDS victims.

During her performance of the 1986 hit Live to Tell, Madonna pays homage to individuals who lost their lives to AIDS, including Keith Haring, Herb Ritts, and Freddie Mercury. Her emotional gesture has garnered appreciation from none other than her longtime friend, Elton John.

In a joint statement with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, the 76-year-old music legend expressed his deep admiration for Madonna's tribute, saying, "We're deeply moved by the heartfelt tribute from @madonna during her Celebration Tour performance of ‘Live to Tell,’ honoring the 40.4 million people we've lost to AIDS."

John went on to thank Madonna for her advocacy and compassion, emphasizing the importance of raising awareness to combat AIDS, which still affects millions worldwide.



Madonna's use of "Live to Tell" as a platform to honor AIDS victims is not new, but it remains a powerful reminder of the ongoing battle against the disease.

Despite their rocky history, Madonna and Elton John have put their differences aside, with John applauding his friend's commitment to this crucial cause.

During a recent tour stop in Belgium, Madonna also opened up about her own recent health scare, sharing her gratitude for a second chance at life and expressing empathy for her late mother's experience in the hospital.

The pop sensation continues to use her music and platform to inspire, inform, and connect with her fans on deeply personal and impactful levels.