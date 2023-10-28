Blac Chyna spills the tea on co-parenting drama with Tyga

 
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Melanie Walker

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Blac Chyna, also known as Angela White, recently opened up about the ongoing custody battle with rapper Tyga, born Michael Stevenson, involving their 10-year-old son, King Cairo. 

In a candid conversation with Nick Viall and Natalie Joy on their podcast, The Viall Files, Chyna shed light on the challenges and recent developments in their co-parenting relationship.

The discussion began with Viall asking Chyna about her experience co-parenting with Tyga. Chyna detailed how their custody arrangement had evolved over the years, emphasizing that she had primary custody of King for the first four years. 

However, circumstances changed when she became pregnant with her daughter, Dream, which prompted adjustments in their custody schedule.

Chyna then disclosed a recent change in their co-parenting dynamic, which had led to a custody battle. She alleged that Tyga extended King's stay with him, which she perceived as a maneuver after her legal case with the Kardashians. 

Chyna expressed her belief that Tyga had ulterior motives, and the situation led to a legal dispute. When asked about their current status, Chyna stated, "We're in a custody battle right now. Can't wait until it's over with." She lamented the need for legal proceedings, given that they both could resolve the issues outside of court.

Chyna also addressed the financial aspects of the dispute, claiming that Tyga had more resources than her, which added complexity to the situation. She expressed her desire to reach an amicable resolution for the sake of their child.

A representative for Tyga has not responded to these claims, and the custody battle remains ongoing. In July, Chyna filed a petition to establish a parental relationship with Tyga, which she is not contesting. She is seeking joint physical and legal custody of King, believing it to be in the child's best interest.

In October, Chyna filed additional documents, alleging that Tyga had interfered with their co-parenting and withheld vital information, including changes in King's school and eyeglass prescription. The drama continues as the former couple navigates the complex world of co-parenting.

