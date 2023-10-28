The Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with Prince Harry has just been exposed and brought to light

‘earthly’ Prince Harry is ‘too different’ from Meghan Markle: ‘Do they work?’

The wife of the Spare and the Duchess of Sussex has just been branded a ‘perfect match’ to her beau, despite there being constant tiffs about ‘different things’ and their desires.

These claims have been made by a celebrity astrologer named Inbaal Honigman.

Ms Honigman started the entire converastion off by admitting that this bond is ‘real’ despite there being massive differences in the way they wish to conduct career related business matters.

According to Ms Honigman, the couple has also managed to maintain their romance through the thick of this.

According to the astrologer and OK magazine, “Fiery Leo Meghan and earthy Virgo Harry are two very different personalities and want different things.”

Ms Honigman also went on to explain a bit more in detail and said, “She’s about the glitz and the limelight, her natural habitat is the stage. He’s about creating a legacy, making big changes in the world that will remain long after him.”

“Their motivations in life are different,” at the end of the day, Ms Honigman said.

However she believes this may play out to the couple’s advantage since “when running a household and raising a family, there’s an advantage to being two different personalities to each other, so that each partner can support the other, with a different skill set.”

During the course of her chat with the outlet, Ms Honigman also touched on the couple’s innate compatibility based on their zodiac signs and admitted, “Meghan’s Sun is in Leo and Harry’s in Virgo but, in a full astrological chart, the position of the Moon is also important, and tells us of the person’s emotional life.”

“Meghan and Harry’s compatibility is down to having matching moon signs – hers is in Libra and his is in Taurus,” she also added.

“Those are two signs that are ruled by Venus, planet of love and the home, so this means they’re emotionally compatible. A perfect match when it comes to their mutual love and respect for each other.”