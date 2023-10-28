Blac Chyna breaks silence on ‘underage’ Kylie Jenner’s Tyga romance

Blac Chyna has just shocked the internet with admissions about Kylie Jenner during he past romance with Tyga.

The reality TV star broke her silence on the duo’s relationship, during an appearance on The Viall Files, a podcast by Nick Viall.

For those unversed, Tyga is the ex-fiancé of Blac Chyna, whom she dated from from 2011 to 2014, but he wound up kicking her out of the house after he started hanging out with Kylie in the past.

While attempting to explain it all on the podcast, the mother-of-two told the host, “I feel like it ran its course and then he started talking to Kylie at the time, which she was like, 16 or something.”

A while into the chat she also added, “Yeah, I was engaged and stuff, so that’s kind of what ended it.”

Blac Chyna admits she only found out about the whole thing from the internet.

In regards to her decision to move out she said, “It was actually when Tyga’s friends threw me outside of his house. Yeah, they packed my stuff up and put it in my, well, his truck at the time.”

“Packed it right on up and packed in the G wagon that he had given to me at the moment.”

She also added, “Me and Kim, we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community.”

“And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was kinda crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me.”

“It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back.”

“Kim, and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked. And it’s like, how does that work?”

After all of that, though “what makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it’s like, ‘OK, what do y’all want now?’”

“It was like, ‘What are y’all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?’ And then I started talking to him and I’m like, "OK, this guy is actually really cool.”

Before concluding she also explained her intentions behind getting candid about the whole thing now and said, “I never used to talk about these things, but I’m like, ‘You know what, I think I’m kind of done with all that and I feel like people need to hear my side’.”