Meghan Markle’s recent weight loss reason laid bare

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has reportedly left her fans in awe with her stunning weight loss recently.



An insider told In Touch that Archie and Lilibet doting mother blames her recent weight loss ‘on stress’

The publication, citing the source, claimed that things have gotten so dire that even Duke of Sussex Prince Harry urges Meghan to think of her health and eat more.

The insider claimed, “But anytime it’s brought up, she blames her weight loss on stress and changes the subject."

When her husband Harry invites the Duchess to eat, Meghan would have some sort of “health tea, and that’s it”, the source disclosed.

Also, the insiders claimed that Meghan has been secretly vying with her royal rival Kate Middleton in a race to out-skinny her.

The sources further said a lot of people think it is part of Meghan’s ‘twisted competition’ with the future queen, who is also thin.