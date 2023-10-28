Kendall Jenner stepped out with sister Kylie Jenner and bestie Hailey Bieber for dinner in Santa Monica

Kendall Jenner fuels rumours she’s expecting baby with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner fueled rumours she is pregnant with Bad Bunny’s baby during her recent outing in Santa Monica with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber.



The supermodel stepped out with her girls for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica in a stylish by sneaky black outfit.

The trio wore black from Kylie's high fashion clothing line, KHY Collection, for their night out. However, fans of the trio were only interested in Kendall’s outfit.

The model sported a sleek updo with winged eyeliner, and a pretty rosy pink lip while donning a strapless gown showcasing her curves, that concealed the front of her stomach.

The dress's bodice featured corset-inspired details atop the skirt, resulting in a ruched design that effectively covered her midsection.

Ever since the outing, fans of the model have speculated that Kendall is indeed pregnant and trying to hide her stomach with black skintight leather dress.

Just days ago, Kendall stepped out with Bad Bunny in Los Angeles, wearing a tight black tank top and loose black pants.

After the images were shared on X (formerly Twitter), one social media user speculated, "Jesus Kendall is pregnantttttttt."

"Omg bad baby bunnies on the way,” another added.