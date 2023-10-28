 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s biggest fear for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are wisely concerned at any overexposure of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, October 28, 2023

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s biggest fear for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis revealed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s biggest fear for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis revealed

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be fearful for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has laid bare one of the future king and queen’s biggest fears for their kids.

Richard told Daily Express UK that the royal couple are wisely concerned at any overexposure of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis.

He added, “The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics which get publicised worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable."

"They are all at Lambrook School, which is near their family home of Adelaide Cottage and it is likely that George will follow his father to Eton."

Kate and William are well aware of the need for Prince George and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up, the royal expert added.

It has recently been reported that the couple have made it clear to King Charles that their children will always come "before duty".

More From Entertainment:

New challenge looms for King Charles, Prince William video

New challenge looms for King Charles, Prince William

King Charles is standing on hollow foundation with no ‘pin-up family’

King Charles is standing on hollow foundation with no ‘pin-up family’
Princess Eugenie plans to return to UK amid warning over Frogmore Cottage?

Princess Eugenie plans to return to UK amid warning over Frogmore Cottage?
King Charles has failed to control ‘eclipsing’ Prince Harry

King Charles has failed to control ‘eclipsing’ Prince Harry
Taylor Swift's latest album update shakes music world

Taylor Swift's latest album update shakes music world
Son of Crocodile Hunter to join Prince William in Singapore

Son of Crocodile Hunter to join Prince William in Singapore

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone ferocious rivalry revealed

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone ferocious rivalry revealed
Meghan Markle’s locked in emotional battle with Prince Harry over UK

Meghan Markle’s locked in emotional battle with Prince Harry over UK
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler unrecognizable as ‘60s artists for Halloween – see pics

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler unrecognizable as ‘60s artists for Halloween – see pics
Prince William worries mount as Meghan's engagement ring remains missing

Prince William worries mount as Meghan's engagement ring remains missing
Justin Bieber baffles people with unorthodox costume for Halloween

Justin Bieber baffles people with unorthodox costume for Halloween
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not disclosing split due to media pressure?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not disclosing split due to media pressure?