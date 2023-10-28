Kate Middleton, Prince William’s biggest fear for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are wisely concerned at any overexposure of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William are said to be fearful for their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has laid bare one of the future king and queen’s biggest fears for their kids.

Richard told Daily Express UK that the royal couple are wisely concerned at any overexposure of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis.

He added, “The younger they are, the more likely they are to steal the show with childish antics which get publicised worldwide and make the monarchy seem more relatable."

"They are all at Lambrook School, which is near their family home of Adelaide Cottage and it is likely that George will follow his father to Eton."

Kate and William are well aware of the need for Prince George and his siblings to have privacy as they grow up, the royal expert added.

It has recently been reported that the couple have made it clear to King Charles that their children will always come "before duty".