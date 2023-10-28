A new book is about to hit the shelves

New challenge looms for King Charles, Prince William

At a time the British royal family is still recovering from the shock Prince Harry gave them in the form of his tell-all book Spare, another book is about to hit the shelves this book.

Omid Scobie, the journalist and writer despised by a majority of royal fans, said his book "will cover the royal story like NEVER before."



Scobie, the co-author of Finding Freedom, is disliked by the monarchists because his critics believe he is friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The author's critics are convinced that the book would create new controversies around the royal family which avoids defending itself publically.

King Charles and Prince William would have nothing at their disposal to defend themselves if anything shocking came out of the book.

Royal observers believe that the book, which comes out on November 21, will be highly critical of the Firm.

It's also expected to explain the choices Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made since their departure from the UK.

Omid Scobie on Friday took to X, formerly Twitter, to write, "Toni Morrison famously said, “If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” So I did! It’s been the toughest work of my career but, finally, in four weeks, ENDGAME will cover the royal story like NEVER before. Preordered yet?."



The book would be published by HarperCollins and the author has assured his fans that ownership of the publishing company has had no impact on the manuscript.



