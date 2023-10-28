 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 28, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

New challenge looms for King Charles, Prince William

A new book is about to hit the shelves

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, October 28, 2023

New challenge looms for King Charles, Prince William
New challenge looms for King Charles, Prince William 

At a time the British royal family is still recovering from the shock Prince Harry gave them in the form of his tell-all book Spare, another book is about to hit the shelves this book.

Omid Scobie, the journalist and writer despised by a majority of royal fans, said his book  "will cover the royal story like NEVER before."

Scobie, the co-author of Finding Freedom, is disliked by the monarchists because his critics believe he is friends with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The author's critics are convinced that the book would create new controversies around the royal family which avoids defending itself publically. 

King Charles and Prince William would have nothing at their disposal to defend themselves if anything shocking came out of the book.

Royal observers believe that the book, which comes out on November 21, will be highly critical of the Firm. 

It's also expected to explain the choices  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made since their departure from the UK.

Omid Scobie on Friday took to X, formerly Twitter, to write, "Toni Morrison famously said, “If there's a book you really want to read, but it hasn't been written yet, then you must write it.” So I did! It’s been the toughest work of my career but, finally, in four weeks, ENDGAME will cover the royal story like NEVER before. Preordered yet?."

The book would be published by HarperCollins and the author has assured his fans that ownership of the publishing company has had no impact on the manuscript.


More From Entertainment:

King Charles is standing on hollow foundation with no ‘pin-up family’

King Charles is standing on hollow foundation with no ‘pin-up family’
Princess Eugenie plans to return to UK amid warning over Frogmore Cottage?

Princess Eugenie plans to return to UK amid warning over Frogmore Cottage?
King Charles has failed to control ‘eclipsing’ Prince Harry

King Charles has failed to control ‘eclipsing’ Prince Harry
Taylor Swift's latest album update shakes music world

Taylor Swift's latest album update shakes music world
Son of Crocodile Hunter to join Prince William in Singapore

Son of Crocodile Hunter to join Prince William in Singapore

Meghan Markle’s locked in emotional battle with Prince Harry over UK

Meghan Markle’s locked in emotional battle with Prince Harry over UK
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone ferocious rivalry revealed

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone ferocious rivalry revealed
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s biggest fear for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis revealed

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s biggest fear for their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Louis revealed
Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler unrecognizable as ‘60s artists for Halloween – see pics

Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler unrecognizable as ‘60s artists for Halloween – see pics
Prince William worries mount as Meghan's engagement ring remains missing

Prince William worries mount as Meghan's engagement ring remains missing
Justin Bieber baffles people with unorthodox costume for Halloween

Justin Bieber baffles people with unorthodox costume for Halloween
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not disclosing split due to media pressure?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not disclosing split due to media pressure?