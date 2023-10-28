Kate Middleton accused of backstabbing Prince Harry

Prince Harry has avoided naming Kate Middleton in his media appearances whenever he has criticised the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex leveled serious allegations against King Charles, Prince William, and Queen Camilla since he stepped down as working royal but he has tried to keep his sister-in-law out of discussions.

Even his wife Meghan Markle has always been careful while talking about the Princess of Wales or maybe her husband wants him to spare William's wife out of respect for his sister-in-law.

But Meghan's supporters are expressing anger against both Prince William and Kate Middleton after the latest report suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were cut off financially after the Duke of Sussex refused to drop a palace aide name from his lawsuit against The Sun.

A letter recently written by Kate Middleton to the winners of The Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards has been dubbed as Catherine's endorsement of the newspaper which her brother-in-law is suing.

The letter, however, did not praise or endorse the newspaper as it simply encourages the recipients to keep doing their good work.



