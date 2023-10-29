Justin Bieber wants to headline Super Bowl 2025?

Justin Bieber has the ambitions to lead the Super Bowl in possible future

Usher is headlining the Super Bowl 2024. However, there is another contender who wishes to lead the mega event in the future: Justin Bieber.



It came to knowledge after the R&B hitmaker asked the Sorry singer to take the stage on his mega performance in Paradise, Las Vegas, in February.

But the Baby crooner reportedly passed on his offer. Various reasons were mentioned.



For one, the Canadian singer is recovering from face paralysis in 2022.

The second, however, was the MTV winner is eyeing to perform at the Super Bowl solely in the future.

"Justin is flattered that one of his mentors, Usher wants him to be a part of the Super Bowl, but he is leaning towards letting Usher do his thing and Justin would rather have the opportunity to do the Super Bowl on his own in the future if he were to be asked," the insider told Daily Mail.

"That is the more sought-after option for Justin when it has anything to do with performing at the event," the tipster tattled.