'Slut! (Taylor’s Version)' debuted in the U.S. at No. 1 with 5.2 million streams

Taylor Swift smashes Spotify record with most streams in a single day

Taylor Swift, the pop sensation known for her chart-topping hits, has recently achieved another feat as she becomes the artist who has the most streams in a single day on Spotify.



Spotify released a statement on Saturday stating that Taylor achieved the record of most streams in a single day in the streaming service's history on the release of 1989 (Taylor's version).

According to Variety Magazine, Spotify did not announce the exact number of streams for the album. The streaming service did reveal, "Slut! (Taylor’s Version) debuted in the U.S. at No. 1 with 5.2 million streams and globally with 11.3 million."

On the global chart, meanwhile, a non-Vault track, Style (Taylor’s Version), debuted with 11.6 million streams.

The songstress has broken her own record of most streams in a single day which she previously set after the release of her Midnights album.

Taylor's new album is being loved by her fans and has clearly made waves in the music industry.

The top 21 positions of the music streaming platform's daily U.S. top 50 rankings on Saturday, were occupied by the hitmaker's 21 tracks from her album 1989 (Taylor's version).