Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe celebrates six months of fatherhood bliss

Daniel Radcliffe, famously known for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter movie series, embraced fatherhood six months ago, and it appears that he is enjoying a father's life.

The actor welcomed his first child, a son, with his girlfriend Erin Darke in April 2023.

Daniel's Thought on Fatherhood

According to ETonline.com, Daniel appeared in an interview with Today With Hoda and Jenna and expressed his candid thoughts about being a father to one.

He stated, "It's awesome. Several people advised 'Just get through the first six months, then after that, it gets better,' but I've kind of really enjoyed the first six months."

The 34-year-old actor added that his son is incredible, adding, " I am just in awe."

Daniel announces the birth of his baby

In an interview with ET in July, Daniel announced that he had welcomed his first son. He said, "It's a real privilege to have this time with him."

He hailed his girlfriend Darke by calling her amazing, admitting that his life would be severely affected by his baby's appearance in life.

Daniel added that he loves his son and will miss him, adding, "I think... I'll probably work only a little bit for the next few years."