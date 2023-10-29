 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costar Maggie Wheeler pens touching goodbye

Mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, his Friends co-star Maggie Wheeler paid homage to him via a social media post.

The 62-year-old actress, who played the role of Chandler Bing's annoying girlfriend Janice, posted a picture of their happy-looking characters from the hit comedy, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

"What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," she penned.

The duo last made an appearance together on James Corden's Friends reunion show in 2021. Besides Maggie, the primary Friends cast members are yet to issue a public statement on Matthew's death. 

The news of his passing away was confirmed by TMZ after the 54-year-old actor's assistant found him unresponsive and called 911 to his Los Angeles home. 

Matthew reportedly drowned in his jacuzzi, following a cardiac arrest. Police says there were no drugs found at the location, and there is no suspicion of foul play either. 

