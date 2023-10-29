In an old interview, Matthew blamed his 27-year struggle with drug and alcohol addiction for fearing 'close relationships'

Matthew Perry ceases to fulfill his longing wish following sobriety

Just a year before his untimely demise, Matthew Perry openly confessed that he wished to find true love and become a father.

The Friends icon, who was discovered dead in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, told People in 2022 that he is done "shying away from close relationships."

Matthew blamed his 27-year struggle with drug and alcohol addiction for wrecking his love life, however, he admitted that he had finally "gotten over" his fear, following sobriety in May 2021.



“One thing that has changed about me is that I no longer want to hang out with people I don't know or am not into. The next person I truly care about is someone I can fall in love with and who won't make me afraid of the things that used to terrify me,” Matthew shared.

Matthew Perry's relationship timeline:

His most well-known relationship was with Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996 who also appeared as a guest actor in the second season of Friends. Matthew also dated Mean Girls actress Lizzy Caplan for six years from 2006 until 2012.

After that, the late actor had a number of brief romances until falling in love with a literary agent named Molly Hurwitz and got engaged in November 2020, but broke up in June of the following year.