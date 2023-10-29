 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

‘Friends’ official Instagram account pays touching tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was nominated for five Emmys

US television sitcom Friends official Instagram handle has paid touching tribute to actor Matthew Perry, who died in Los Angeles on Saturday at age of 54.

In an official statement, the Friends and Warner Bros TV say: “We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing.

“He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Perry, who played Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on Saturday.

As well as "Friends," Perry appeared in movies such as "Fools Rush In" and "The Whole Nine Yards."

He was nominated for five Emmys, including two for guest appearances on "The West Wing," but never won the prestigious television award.

