Sunday, October 29, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

BTS's RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on 'Friends'

BTS’ RM is remembering his favorite actor from 'Friends,' Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, October 29, 2023

BTS’ RM is remembering his favorite actor from Friends, Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing
BTS’ RM is remembering his favorite actor from 'Friends,' Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing 

BTS’ RM remembered late Friends star Matthew Perry on Sunday after the star tragically passed away in his home on Saturday.

RM took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of Perry smiling his infectious sweet smile, which was often seen in the hit sit-com Friends.

BTS’s RM pays tribute to Matthew Perry, his favorite on ‘Friends’

Perry played the role of the sarcastic Chandler Bing in Friends and often contributed hilarious lines of his own to the show. Perry starred alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

RM has previously revealed to James Cordon on his talk show that his favorite character in Friends was Chandler, he even revealed that he learnt English from the beloved sitcom.

In his appearance on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment, he revealed that he learnt English by watching Friends with English subtitles, then in English with Korean subtitles and then in English without any subtitles

Perry was found unresponsive after drowning in his jacuzzi at his home in L.A. by his assistant. The assistant immediately called 911 but by the time help arrived, Perry was dead.

It was reported that no drugs were found at the scene and law enforcement services don’t expect any foul play. The actor was 54. 

