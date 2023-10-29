 
Sunday, October 29, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Swifties react to Taylor Swift's surprise gift to Brittany Mahomes

Swifties are over the moon following Taylor Swift's lovely present to her friend Brittany Mahomes.

Sharing the photo on Instagram Story, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed it was the copy of the Grammy winner's re-released 1989 (Taylor's Version) album along with a 1989 sweater.

"# Taylor's version," the 28-year-old captioned the snap, which showed the 33-year-old's album and the limited edition blue cardigan on the table.

Not to mention, the Carolina singer also included a handwritten note that reads, "Oh, hi! As I re-release and reclaim my beloved 1989 album, I wanted to send you…"

On the internet, fans shared cute reactions to the pleasant surprise of the gift basket.

"Taylor Swift sent Brittany Mahomes the 1989 cardigan with a handwritten note. I imagine she also sent one to Patrick Mahomes and, most definitely, Travis Kelce. This is so wholesome to see," one fan commented.

Another added, "TAYLOR SENT BRITTANY THE 1989 CARDIGAN AND VINYL MY FAV BESTIES."

"It seems like it's happening! Brittany was spotted promoting her husband's friend and now new BFF Taylor Swift's latest album, 1989 launch!" a third added.


