Who made the first move in Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance? Deets here

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce first made their whirlwind romance public in September

Taylor Swift’s whirlwind romance with NFL star Tarvis Kelce reportedly began with the pop star reaching out to him.

After Kelce made headlines for trying to get his number to the singer at Eras show in his home city Taylor reportedly “cautiously reached out” to the Chiefs tight end, per Yahoo Entertainment.

The publication added that after the Karma hitmaker reached out, it lead to their first date in New York.

The two-time Super Bowl winner had told his brother Jason Kelce during their Podcast New Heights in July: “I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings, so I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

“She doesn't meet anybody -- or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal.”

In awe of the crowd at Arrowhead stadium, Travis added, “I've only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement, and everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her. It was wild. It was a wild show.”

Following their date, the singer was seen cheering on Travis at the same stadium during the Chiefs match with Chicago Bears. Taylor Swift has since attended multiple of Travis' matches

