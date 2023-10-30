 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Mason Hughes

Adele's Vegas residency interrupted by an unexpected reunion

Adele's Vegas residency was interrupted by an unexpected reunion

Adele recently got emotional in a heartwarming turn of events as she was joined by the doctor who delivered her baby. The songstress spotted the doctor in the audience of her Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.

Adele was celebrating Halloween dressed as Morticia Adams. She was performing a track, When We Were Young, from her album 25.

In a heartwarming gesture, the 35-year-old singer burst into tears as she spotted the doctor in the audience. She paused her performance and rushed to the audience to hug the doctor.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hello singer can be seen getting excited seeing the doctor as she said, "Oh my god, Colin! Oh my god! This is the doctor who gave birth to my baby!" adding that she had not seen her long-lost friend for years.

Later, she apologised to her fans for pausing the concert midway as she was caught up in the emotion. The songstress stated, "Sorry! Will you sing it for me? That man delivered my baby!"

Adele's son, Angelo, is now 10 years old, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki.

Fans of the pop star really loved Adele's sweet gesture, and many of them took to X, formerly Twitter, to post their reactions.

One of her fans wrote, "This is so heartwarming," while another chimed in, "That's just the coolest thing ever." 

