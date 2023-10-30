SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away at 54 in a special episode

SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss

The world was shocked and saddened when news broke of the untimely passing of beloved 'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, at the age of 54.

The entertainment industry, in particular, continues to mourn the loss of this iconic actor who left an indelible mark on television and comedy.

Matthew Perry, who had hosted Saturday Night Live on October 4, 1997, at the peak of 'Friends' fame, received a touching tribute on the very stage where he once graced as a host.

During this weekend's SNL episode, his name appeared alongside a poignant black and white portrait in a heartfelt homage to his memory.

During his SNL episode, Perry delighted fans with a 'Friends' parody, stepping into the shoes of his famous character, Joey, while cast member Colin Quinn portrayed Chandler.

It was a lighthearted moment that showcased Perry's enduring comedic talent and connection with his fans.



Authorities reported that Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home, with no signs of foul play.

His passing is a significant loss to the world of entertainment, as he had touched the hearts of millions through his portrayal of Chandler Bing, a character that will forever remain a part of television history.

Matthew Perry's legacy as a gifted actor and a beloved personality lives on in the hearts of his fans, friends, and colleagues, as they continue to remember and celebrate his life and work.