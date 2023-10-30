 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss

SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, who tragically passed away at 54 in a special episode

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, October 30, 2023

SNL pays heartfelt tribute to Friends star Matthew Perry after tragic loss
SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss

The world was shocked and saddened when news broke of the untimely passing of beloved 'Friends' star, Matthew Perry, at the age of 54. 

The entertainment industry, in particular, continues to mourn the loss of this iconic actor who left an indelible mark on television and comedy.

Matthew Perry, who had hosted Saturday Night Live on October 4, 1997, at the peak of 'Friends' fame, received a touching tribute on the very stage where he once graced as a host.

During this weekend's SNL episode, his name appeared alongside a poignant black and white portrait in a heartfelt homage to his memory.

During his SNL episode, Perry delighted fans with a 'Friends' parody, stepping into the shoes of his famous character, Joey, while cast member Colin Quinn portrayed Chandler.

It was a lighthearted moment that showcased Perry's enduring comedic talent and connection with his fans.

Authorities reported that Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles-area home, with no signs of foul play. 

His passing is a significant loss to the world of entertainment, as he had touched the hearts of millions through his portrayal of Chandler Bing, a character that will forever remain a part of television history.

 Matthew Perry's legacy as a gifted actor and a beloved personality lives on in the hearts of his fans, friends, and colleagues, as they continue to remember and celebrate his life and work.

More From Entertainment:

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy video

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy
Diane Warren declares 'Say Don't Go' with Taylor Swift was 'worth the wait'

Diane Warren declares 'Say Don't Go' with Taylor Swift was 'worth the wait'
Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show host, lights up Comedy Cellar

Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show host, lights up Comedy Cellar
Carrie Ann Inaba spills the beans on Madonna's '$100 late policy'

Carrie Ann Inaba spills the beans on Madonna's '$100 late policy'

Megan Thee Stallion ready to strike back with new single 'Cobra' after legal battle

Megan Thee Stallion ready to strike back with new single 'Cobra' after legal battle
Lena Headey defends 'Game of Thrones' creators' decision for Cersei Lannister

Lena Headey defends 'Game of Thrones' creators' decision for Cersei Lannister
Madonna battles 'fatigue' on 'Celebration World Tour'

Madonna battles 'fatigue' on 'Celebration World Tour'
Robert Pattinson slips into ace form for new Dior campaign

Robert Pattinson slips into ace form for new Dior campaign
Adele's Vegas residency interrupted by an unexpected reunion

Adele's Vegas residency interrupted by an unexpected reunion
Does Matthew Perry Jennifer Aniston ever dated?

Does Matthew Perry Jennifer Aniston ever dated?
David Beckham’s Netflix doc accused of ‘doctoring' truth to make him look good video

David Beckham’s Netflix doc accused of ‘doctoring' truth to make him look good
Scarlett Johansson enters skincare business

Scarlett Johansson enters skincare business