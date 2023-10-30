 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Lena Headey defends 'Game of Thrones' creators' decision for Cersei Lannister

Lena Heady shares she understood the pressure the 'Game of Thrones' showrunners were in to deliver an epic hit

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, October 30, 2023

Lena Headey defends Game of Thrones creators decision for Cersei Lannister
Lena Headey defends 'Game of Thrones' creators' decision for Cersei Lannister

Many fans groaned that Cersei Lannister's death was not satisfactory, like other antagonists' violent demises in Game of Thrones, Ramsay Bolton and Petyr Baelish, for example. But Lena Headey defended the showrunners' creative decision related to her character.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 300 star shared that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were under immense pressure to deliver and piece together the disparate stories into a concluding end.

"Exactly," the 50-year-old added. "I think, in hindsight, everybody understands that. You're in it, and you've been so invested, there's a moment of, 'Why?' But I absolutely get it."

However, Lena does share the ideal ending of her character. "I think all of us did, to be honest," suggesting the Queen of King's Landing should have more screen time in the final season.

She continued, "Because you start trying to write the story yourself. And [Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams] and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different choices."

More From Entertainment:

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy video

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy
SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss

SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss
Diane Warren declares 'Say Don't Go' with Taylor Swift was 'worth the wait'

Diane Warren declares 'Say Don't Go' with Taylor Swift was 'worth the wait'
Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show host, lights up Comedy Cellar

Jimmy Fallon, the Tonight Show host, lights up Comedy Cellar
Carrie Ann Inaba spills the beans on Madonna's '$100 late policy'

Carrie Ann Inaba spills the beans on Madonna's '$100 late policy'

Megan Thee Stallion ready to strike back with new single 'Cobra' after legal battle

Megan Thee Stallion ready to strike back with new single 'Cobra' after legal battle
Madonna battles 'fatigue' on 'Celebration World Tour'

Madonna battles 'fatigue' on 'Celebration World Tour'
Robert Pattinson slips into ace form for new Dior campaign

Robert Pattinson slips into ace form for new Dior campaign
Adele's Vegas residency interrupted by an unexpected reunion

Adele's Vegas residency interrupted by an unexpected reunion
Does Matthew Perry Jennifer Aniston ever dated?

Does Matthew Perry Jennifer Aniston ever dated?
David Beckham’s Netflix doc accused of ‘doctoring' truth to make him look good video

David Beckham’s Netflix doc accused of ‘doctoring' truth to make him look good
Scarlett Johansson enters skincare business

Scarlett Johansson enters skincare business