Lena Heady shares she understood the pressure the 'Game of Thrones' showrunners were in to deliver an epic hit

Lena Headey defends 'Game of Thrones' creators' decision for Cersei Lannister

Many fans groaned that Cersei Lannister's death was not satisfactory, like other antagonists' violent demises in Game of Thrones, Ramsay Bolton and Petyr Baelish, for example. But Lena Headey defended the showrunners' creative decision related to her character.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 300 star shared that showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were under immense pressure to deliver and piece together the disparate stories into a concluding end.

"Exactly," the 50-year-old added. "I think, in hindsight, everybody understands that. You're in it, and you've been so invested, there's a moment of, 'Why?' But I absolutely get it."

However, Lena does share the ideal ending of her character. "I think all of us did, to be honest," suggesting the Queen of King's Landing should have more screen time in the final season.

She continued, "Because you start trying to write the story yourself. And [Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams] and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different choices."