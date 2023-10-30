 
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

Prince Harry would triggered by Meghan Markle 'passionate activism'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be facing trouble in their relationship amid public criticism on their environment policies.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been branded ‘hypocrites’ for their excessive air travel, would be feeling lost in their career approach.

Senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker told the Mirror: "Passionate activism can certainly put strain on a relationship, especially if Harry and Meghan have differing levels of commitment to such an important cause."

She add: "Receiving public criticism for a partner's actions can be frustrating and difficult, but not necessarily relationship-ending if the couple talks through it."

The couple has especially come under the radar amid Harry’s contribution to sustainable tourism brand called Travalyst.

