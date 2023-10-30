Meghan Markle denied 'inapporpriate' post-wedding request by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle was vehemently denied post-wedding request by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wanted to live in Windsor Castle after getting married to Prince Harry, was sent off to Frogmore Cottage in Kensington Palace.

In a report by Rosa Nikkah, Sunday Times states: "The couple are understood to have set their hearts at first on Windsor Castle, and are believed to have asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."

Meanwhile, expert Hugo Vickers tells Express.co.Uk why the Queen would have denied Meghan and Harry the access to her beloved home in Windsor.

"There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments within Windsor Castle which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there,” he told.