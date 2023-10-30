 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle denied 'inapporpriate' post-wedding request by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle was told to be away from Queen Elizabeth II home

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 30, 2023

Meghan Markle denied inapporpriate post-wedding request by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle was vehemently denied post-wedding request by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wanted to live in Windsor Castle after getting married to Prince Harry, was sent off to Frogmore Cottage in Kensington Palace.

In a report by Rosa Nikkah, Sunday Times states: "The couple are understood to have set their hearts at first on Windsor Castle, and are believed to have asked the Queen if living quarters could be made available after their marriage."

Meanwhile, expert Hugo Vickers tells Express.co.Uk why the Queen would have denied Meghan and Harry the access to her beloved home in Windsor.

"There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments within Windsor Castle which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there,” he told.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie source of King Charles downfall?
Prince William was branded 'holy terror' by Princess Diana: Here's Why

Prince William was branded 'holy terror' by Princess Diana: Here's Why
Victoria Beckham enjoys family night but where's david?

Victoria Beckham enjoys family night but where's david?
'Friends' star Matthew Perry's autopsy report results: Read more

'Friends' star Matthew Perry's autopsy report results: Read more
Prince Harry would triggered by Meghan Markle 'passionate activism'

Prince Harry would triggered by Meghan Markle 'passionate activism'
Kendall Jenner slays Halloween as an iconic blonde bombshell: Pic

Kendall Jenner slays Halloween as an iconic blonde bombshell: Pic
Billie Eilish goes 'yee-haw' for Halloween bash

Billie Eilish goes 'yee-haw' for Halloween bash

Tupac Shakur's 1995 prison memorabilia hits market for $75,000 video

Tupac Shakur's 1995 prison memorabilia hits market for $75,000
Kim Kardashian's Pomeranian pups slay Halloween with themed costumes: Pic

Kim Kardashian's Pomeranian pups slay Halloween with themed costumes: Pic
Travis Barker sets the record straight on Kim Kardashian rumors: 'It's just ridiculous'

Travis Barker sets the record straight on Kim Kardashian rumors: 'It's just ridiculous'
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy video

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher honours Matthew Perry's legacy
SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss

SNL pays heartfelt tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry after tragic loss