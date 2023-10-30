 
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny's post-Halloween meal interrupted for selfie request

Kendall and Bunny threw a huge star-studded Halloween bash at Chateau Marmont

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny appeared to have had a long night as the celebrity couple hosted a tremendous Halloween party in town, and they were spotted treating themselves to breakfast the next morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the couple enjoyed their breakfast, sitting on a corner table together at a restaurant near the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday morning.

TMZ reports that the celebrity couple's first meal in the morning consisted of pancakes and eggs. The couple appeared to be affectionate with each other, completely minding their own business until a random lady disturbed their breakfast moment and asked for a selfie from Kendall.

It has been reported that Kendall turned her down, telling the lady that she was eating and was not up for a photo.

Earlier, Kendall and Bunny threw a huge star-studded Halloween bash at Chateau Marmont.

The actress was dressed up as the late Marilyn Monroe, rocking a black see-through top and white pants.

Taking to Instagram, Kendall posted a Halloween birthday dump, and she captioned it as, "Happy birthday mister president." 

