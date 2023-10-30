 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker's crush on Kim Kardashian drives the Internet nuts

Travis Barker is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian but admitted in his 2016 memoir that he had a crush on her sister Kim Kardashian

Melanie Walker

Monday, October 30, 2023

Travis Barker's old flame with Kim Kardashian drives the Internet nuts

Travis Barker revealed in a recent interview if Kourtney Kardashian was in a rift with Kim Kardashian because of him.

Previously in his 2016 memoir Can I Say, the Blink-182 drummer admitted he had a crush on the Skims model and would often "check her out" when he briefly dated Paris Hilton in 2006.

After the excerpts from the book started to resurface, Twitter community started weighing in with their opinions, questioning how could Kourtney "marry him."

Travis told the Los Angeles Times Sunday that Kourtney and Kim’s recent feud has nothing to do with him.

“You give people a little information and they think they’ve solved the mystery of ‘this is why they’re fighting.’ It’s just so ridiculous,” he said.

Travis further requested people to stop thinking of him as a “womaniser” because he has already talked about it with the Poosh founder.

Travis got married to Kourtney in May, 2022, and the couple is now expecting their first baby.

Back in 2021, the 43-year-old reality TV star also shut down rumors surrounding past with him. “NO! False narrative!” she wrote on her Instagram Story in response to a fan asking if she ever had intimate relations with Travis.

