Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox ‘devastated’ on Matthew Perry death

Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer are “devastated” after their “brother” Matthew Perry breathed his last at age 54.



The cast of hit comedy sitcom Friends are “reeling” from the sudden and tragic demise of their co-star and longtime friend and gearing up the courage to talk about it.

According to a report by Page Six, Aniston, LeBlanc, Cox, Kudrow and Schwimmer will release a joint statement on Perry’s death.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” the outlet cited an industry insider.

“It’s just devastating,” the source said of the actors, who worked with Perry for 10 years on the NBC show, that brought international fame to all of them including the late star.

The source continued, “The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times.”

“And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked him after him fiercely.”

Perry, who was best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

Confirming his death in a statement to People Magazine, his family said, “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” they added.