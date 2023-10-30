Taylor Swift brother Austin Swift reportedly finding it hard to make a name for himself

Taylor Swift brother jealous of her success amid own career struggles?

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin Swift reportedly finds it hard to make his own name in the industry amid the shadow of his sister’s stardom.



As per report by National Enquirer, Austin is determined to carve out his own path in the entertainment industry without using the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s name.

The 31-year-old has been pursuing showbiz opportunities for nearly a decade but has encountered challenges in gaining recognition.

Speaking of the hurdles Austin faces in his career, the insider revealed that people offer him projects on a condition of involving Taylor in the it.

However, Austin, a film graduate from the University of Notre Dame, is reluctant to pursue any such projects, revealed the tipster.

"Austin gets offers to produce films, but it usually comes with, 'Can you convince Taylor to be in it?'" the source revealed, adding, "That's an immediate no-go for Austin."

Austin "wants to stand on his own two feet and be his own man — not Taylor's brother,” the source noted.

But there is no jealously or animosity between the siblings as Austin has publicly expressed his admiration for Taylor, describing her as a "caring, tireless, dedicated champion" and his "best friend."