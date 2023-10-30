Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber expressed shock over Ivan Bart's passing who was the ex president of a top modelling agency

Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber grieve the loss of IMG alum Ivan Bart

Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber expressed their shock over Ivan Bart's passing who was the ex president of a top modelling agency.

Tributes started pouring in after the former head of IMG Models died at the age of 60, following an unspecified illness.

Mark Shapiro, the president and COO of Endeavor, the parent company of IMG Models, confirmed his death. Women's Wear Daily shared the email written by him in which he announced Ivan's demise to company's employee.

During his 30-year career, Ivan launched hit supermodels including Stephanie Seymour, Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen, Joan Smalls, Kate Upton, and Tyra Banks.



Gigi Hadid penned a note for the late president on her Instagram story, stating that "she has no words for this loss."

"I will never forget your spirits and hugs, and your support for others. Thank you for everything," wrote the 28-year-old model.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham also paid her tribute in a long caption and called Ivan "her champion."

"I can't thank you enough for the opportunities you have created for me and the help you have given to navigate such a harsh industry," she added.

On the obituary post shared on Ivan's handle, Hailey Bieber commented: "Love you Ivan" with broken hearts.

Moreover, several celebrities and models like Cindy Crawford and Rachel Zoe also extended their condolences.



