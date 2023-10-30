 
Monday, October 30, 2023
Mason Hughes

How did depression consume Matthew Perry?

Bouts of depression overshadowed Matthew Perry’s popularity as he struggled to navigate from it

Mason Hughes

Monday, October 30, 2023

In the 1990s, Matthew Perry was the star of the silver screen. With Friends, the actor touched the sky-high successes. However, privately, the actor had a troubled life. 

Struggling with addiction and longing for a perfect family dealt the last strike on his life.

Despite dating a couple of A-list actresses, including Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan, the late star did not find anyone suitable enough to live his entire life with—the reason he never married.

An insider close to the 54, told Daily Mail that he died in a state of “sad and depressed” with no wife and family.

“Matthew always dreamed of having the perfect family,” the tipster tattled. 

“He wanted a wife and at least a couple of kids. And he said he wouldn’t even mind marrying a woman who already had kids."

On 28 Oct, Matthew breathed his last following a reported cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home while he was in his hot tub or jacuzzi.

