Meghan Markle’s facing relationship ending frustrations due to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has allegedly been baring the brunt of all of Prince Harry’s mistakes and shortcomings, and experts believe it may be relationship ending.

All of this has been brought forward by a senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most candid chats with The Mirror.

During the course of this converastion, Ms Baker believes the Sussexes’ relationship is the one thing that has had to bear the brunt of all the backlash they’ve experienced.

Referencing this she started by admitting, “Passionate activism can certainly put strain on a relationship, especially if Harry and Meghan have differing levels of commitment to such an important cause.”

After all, “receiving public criticism for a partner's actions can be frustrating and difficult, but not necessarily relationship-ending if the couple talks through it.”

For those unversed, these insights have come shortly after the couple was rumored to have been house hunting for a house in the UK.