Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles

The famed Spare and Duke of Sussex has just been called out, alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The allegations in particular have come in response to the couple’s continued differences.

These sentiments have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on all of this in one of her most candid interviews with GB News.

During the course of this chat, she accused the couple of ‘changing completely’ since their 2020 move to the US.

So much so that Ms Levin even went as far as to say, “They are total hypocrites” now.

In the midst of the conversation, she also referenced the couple’s failure and said, “They get snottier and snottier the more time they spend together.”

“Actually, they feel what they do is more important than what anyone else does,” Ms Levin also went on to say.

Before concluding she also quoted saying, “They don’t have to toe the line, but they tell people what to do.”