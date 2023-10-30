 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles

The Duke of Sussex has just come under fire for acting in a ‘snottier’ and more childish way

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles
Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles

The famed Spare and Duke of Sussex has just been called out, alongside his wife Meghan Markle.

The allegations in particular have come in response to the couple’s continued differences.

These sentiments have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on all of this in one of her most candid interviews with GB News.

During the course of this chat, she accused the couple of ‘changing completely’ since their 2020 move to the US.

So much so that Ms Levin even went as far as to say, “They are total hypocrites” now.

In the midst of the conversation, she also referenced the couple’s failure and said, “They get snottier and snottier the more time they spend together.”

“Actually, they feel what they do is more important than what anyone else does,” Ms Levin also went on to say.

Before concluding she also quoted saying, “They don’t have to toe the line, but they tell people what to do.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend gets exciting news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend gets exciting news
Prince Harry into wholesale sparks ridicule: ‘Will we see dishwashing soap’

Prince Harry into wholesale sparks ridicule: ‘Will we see dishwashing soap’
Myleene Klass, fiancé Simon Motson channel ‘The Incredibles’ on Halloween

Myleene Klass, fiancé Simon Motson channel ‘The Incredibles’ on Halloween
SZA heaps praise on Justin Bieber in new interview

SZA heaps praise on Justin Bieber in new interview
Fake plot to kill King Charles revealed in new book

Fake plot to kill King Charles revealed in new book
Prince Harry regrets leaving ‘that made-up nonsense’ life in UK?

Prince Harry regrets leaving ‘that made-up nonsense’ life in UK?
Victoria Beckham rocks Kim Kardashian’s stunning PFW lilac gown - See pic

Victoria Beckham rocks Kim Kardashian’s stunning PFW lilac gown - See pic
Meghan Markle’s facing relationship ending frustrations due to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s facing relationship ending frustrations due to Prince Harry
Prince William left to lean on Andrew and Beatrice as King Charles leaves UK video

Prince William left to lean on Andrew and Beatrice as King Charles leaves UK
‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker drops BOMBSHELLS about Netflix, Shondaland

‘Bridgerton’ star Ruby Barker drops BOMBSHELLS about Netflix, Shondaland
Kanye West’s daughter pays tribute to dad on Halloween

Kanye West’s daughter pays tribute to dad on Halloween
Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya

Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya