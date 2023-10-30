Matthew Perry died at age of 54 on Saturday

Sarah Ferguson receives backlash over tribute to Matthew Perry

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has received backlash after she paid a touching tribute to Matthew Perry, who died at age of 54 on Saturday.



Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother described Matthew passing as a "tragedy".

Sarah Ferguson shared the heartfelt post including a photo of herself, Matthew and his Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox.

In another photo, Sarah is seen posing with Matthew in front of the Big Ben in central London.

Sarah Ferguson wrote, “I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor.

“It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many.”

Commenting on Daily Express report regarding Sarah's tribute, one royal fan said: “Attention seeking again. Go away.”

Another said, “She just jumping on the publicity bandwagon.”

“Sarah Ferguson is not a royal,” commented the third fan.