 
menu
entertainment
Monday, October 30, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sarah Ferguson receives backlash over tribute to Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry died at age of 54 on Saturday

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, October 30, 2023

Sarah Ferguson receives backlash over tribute to Matthew Perry
Sarah Ferguson receives backlash over tribute to Matthew Perry

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has received backlash after she paid a touching tribute to Matthew Perry, who died at age of 54 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice's mother described Matthew passing as a "tragedy".

Sarah Ferguson shared the heartfelt post including a photo of herself, Matthew and his Friends co-stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Courteney Cox.

In another photo, Sarah is seen posing with Matthew in front of the Big Ben in central London.

Sarah Ferguson wrote, “I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor.

“It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew … you have given so much joy and laughter to so many.”

Commenting on Daily Express report regarding Sarah's tribute, one royal fan said: “Attention seeking again. Go away.”

Another said, “She just jumping on the publicity bandwagon.”

“Sarah Ferguson is not a royal,” commented the third fan.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles

Prince Harry’s being ‘snotty’ to King Charles
Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya

Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya

‘Yzy hotline’ for Kanye West: How Adidas allegedly managed Ye’s ‘vehemence’ video

‘Yzy hotline’ for Kanye West: How Adidas allegedly managed Ye’s ‘vehemence’
Meghan Markle’s ‘unsolicited’ advice ridiculed

Meghan Markle’s ‘unsolicited’ advice ridiculed
Meghan Markle ‘speaks only’ to the people she wants to use

Meghan Markle ‘speaks only’ to the people she wants to use
Prince William is trying to change the monarchy under King Charles’ nose video

Prince William is trying to change the monarchy under King Charles’ nose
Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS scores BIG with NBA

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS scores BIG with NBA

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Matthew Perry died on girlfriend's birthday

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?

Why Matthew Perry never found true love in life?
Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s mask is slipping without Prince Harry
Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Matthew Perry: Update on cause of death

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’

Meghan Markle’s pal wants ‘stern’ call to ‘stop her moaning’