Calls for colonial apology grow as King Charles heads to Kenya

King Charles headed to Kenya on Monday with his wife Camilla, where he faces widespread calls for an apology for abuses committed during colonial rule.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) said Sunday King Charles must offer an "unequivocal public apology" for abuses during colonial rule.

"We call upon the King on behalf of the British government to issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology (as opposed to the very cautious, self-preserving and protective statements of regrets) for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens," the non-government KHRC said.



However, much of the focus ahead of the trip has been on colonial rule, with the palace saying Charles is expected to tackle "the more painful aspects" of its historic relationship with Kenya.



This will include the "Emergency" of 1952-1960, when colonial authorities imposed a state of emergency in response to the Mau Mau guerrilla campaign against European settlers.

About 10,000 people -- mainly from the Kikuyu tribe -- were killed during the crackdown.

The royal visit comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence from Britain in December.

The choice of Kenya for his first visit to a Commonwealth nation since becoming king in September last year has special resonance for the royal family.

It was there in 1952 that Charles´s mother -- the late Queen Elizabeth II -- learned of the death of her father, King George VI, marking the start of her historic 70-year reign.

Charles and Camilla officially kick off the visit on Tuesday, when they will be welcomed by Kenyan President William Ruto.

During two days in the capital Nairobi, Charles will meet entrepreneurs, young Kenyans and participate in a state banquet.

He will also visit a new museum dedicated to the East African nation´s history and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Uhuru Gardens, where Kenya declared independence in December 1963.

The king and queen will then travel to the Indian Ocean port city of Mombasa, where they will visit a nature reserve and meet representatives of various religions.