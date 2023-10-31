Matthew Perry shared the name of one of his close friends on ‘The Friends’ who pointed out his alcoholism

Which ‘The Friends’ star objected first to Matthew Perry’s alcoholism?

The Friends cast was a tightly-knit family both on/off screen. So, when Matthew Perry was trapped in alcoholism—it was Jennifer Aniston who objected to his deadly addiction first.



Talking to ABC News last year, the 17 Again star revealed, “Jennifer, she says, ‘We know you’re drinking,’ adding, “Yeah, imagine how scary a moment that was.”

Describing his past troubling state, the late actor shared, “I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Matthew also heaped praise on Jennifer for constantly keeping in touch in his journey of sobriety.

“She was the one that reached out the most. You know, I’m really grateful to her for that,” he added.

Matthew previously revealed she had a big crush on Jennifer and shared that he tried to ask her on a date, but she refused.

Writing in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he penned, “It was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way.”

Adding, the 54-year-old instead suggested that the duo should remain friends.