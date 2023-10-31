 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Mason Hughes

Lil Wayne gets honest about writing down lyrics

Lil Wayne shared his reasons for not using the pad for the lyrics

Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Lil Wayne gets honest about writing down lyrics
Lil Wayne gets honest about writing down lyrics

One of the most celebrated rappers, Lil Wayne, shared his reason for no longer writing lyrics on paper: he's too old and tired.

In a chat with FOX Sports' UNDISPUTED, the Lollipop hitmaker revealed that due to being "too old and tired," he stopped jotting down lyrics on paper.

Explaining his reason, the A Milli rapper said, "Thank God for the iPhone. Before, I would have to remind myself all day because I don't write nothing down. They always be thinking that it's some type of achievement."

He continued, "I don't write because I'm too old and too tired to be trying to read. You know, they got the iPhone now so I go ahead and record the voice memo."

Earlier, a wax statue at the Hollywood Wax Museum in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, caught Lil Wayne's attention because he believed it wasn't him.

Sharing his views on the viral image of the wax figure, he wrote, "Sorry wax museum, but that **** ain't me! You tried tho, and I appreciate the effort."


