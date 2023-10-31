The place is flooded with hundreds of flower bouquets and fan-written tributary notes for the late actor

Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside 'Friends' building

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor whose fans are heartbroken after the actor's sudden death on Saturday afternoon at his Los Angeles home, has a memorial set up for him just outside the Friends building. The actor was best known for his role as Chandler in the iconic 90s sitcom Friends.

Matthew Perry's fan-made memorial

The fan-made memorial to honour the actor is right outside the West Village building, the property used for exterior shots of the apartment where the show's main characters, Chandler, Joey, Monica, and Rachel lived.

According to TMZ, the place is flooded with hundreds of flower bouquets and fan-written tributary notes for the late actor. In many of those notes, fans are thanking Matthew for spreading joy for 10 years with his legendary acting in Friends.

It has been reported that the memorial was not planned, and it just appeared organically, speaking volumes about the love fans have for their favourite star.

Matthew's death shocked the entertainment world, with tributes pouring in from people from all walks of life.

Matthew Perry's cause of death

The cause of the actor's has not yet been known as the initial autopsy report suggests that it might take weeks to get the results of some tests and determine the official cause of Matthew's death.