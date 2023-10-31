 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside 'Friends' building

The place is flooded with hundreds of flower bouquets and fan-written tributary notes for the late actor

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside Friends building
Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside 'Friends' building

Matthew Perry, the beloved actor whose fans are heartbroken after the actor's sudden death on Saturday afternoon at his Los Angeles home, has a memorial set up for him just outside the Friends building. The actor was best known for his role as Chandler in the iconic 90s sitcom Friends.

Matthew Perry's fan-made memorial

The fan-made memorial to honour the actor is right outside the West Village building, the property used for exterior shots of the apartment where the show's main characters, Chandler, Joey, Monica, and Rachel lived.

According to TMZ, the place is flooded with hundreds of flower bouquets and fan-written tributary notes for the late actor. In many of those notes, fans are thanking Matthew for spreading joy for 10 years with his legendary acting in Friends.

It has been reported that the memorial was not planned, and it just appeared organically, speaking volumes about the love fans have for their favourite star.

Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside Friends building
Fan-made memorial honours Matthew Perry outside 'Friends' building

Matthew's death shocked the entertainment world, with tributes pouring in from people from all walks of life.

Matthew Perry's cause of death

The cause of the actor's has not yet been known as the initial autopsy report suggests that it might take weeks to get the results of some tests and determine the official cause of Matthew's death. 

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia's cozy farmers market outing fuels dating rumours video

Jeremy Allen White, Rosalia's cozy farmers market outing fuels dating rumours
Lil Wayne gets honest about writing down lyrics

Lil Wayne gets honest about writing down lyrics
Which ‘The Friends’ star objected first to Matthew Perry’s alcoholism?

Which ‘The Friends’ star objected first to Matthew Perry’s alcoholism?
How does Scarlett Johansson fight her acne problem?

How does Scarlett Johansson fight her acne problem?
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny step out after star studded Halloween party

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny step out after star studded Halloween party

Kate Middleton’s family member leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry infuriated

Kate Middleton’s family member leaves Meghan Markle, Prince Harry infuriated
Kevin Costner spotted shopping for women’s dresses with mystery lady

Kevin Costner spotted shopping for women’s dresses with mystery lady
Prince William's Spanish relative comes of age in boost for monarchy

Prince William's Spanish relative comes of age in boost for monarchy
Matthew Perry was 'not depressed' before shocking death

Matthew Perry was 'not depressed' before shocking death
Mathew Perry was ‘happy’ and ‘content’ before sudden death

Mathew Perry was ‘happy’ and ‘content’ before sudden death
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend gets exciting news

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend gets exciting news
Myleene Klass, fiancé Simon Motson channel ‘The Incredibles’ on Halloween

Myleene Klass, fiancé Simon Motson channel ‘The Incredibles’ on Halloween