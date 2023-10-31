Tupac Shakur biography dives into unbreakable friendship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Tupac Shakur, the legendary rapper and actor whose life was tragically cut short in a drive-by shooting in 1997, had a profound and unbreakable friendship with none other than Hollywood star Jada Pinkett Smith.

The newly released authorized biography, "Tupac Shakur" by Staci Robinson, delves deep into the remarkable bond between the two high school friends who aspired to make it big in the world of entertainment.

Published by Penguin Random House and authorized by Tupac's mother, Afeni Shakur Davis, before her passing in 2016, the biography paints an intimate portrait of the artist and his unshakable connection with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The seeds of their friendship were sown at the Baltimore School for the Arts, a high school for aspiring actors. It was there that the two young talents first crossed paths at a school assembly, and their connection was instant.

As revealed in Robinson's biography, the "All Eyez on Me" rapper and the "Red Table Talk" host discovered in each other a profound source of support during challenging times in their lives.

They shared candid conversations about financial struggles and the painful issue of their mothers' substance abuse problems. It wasn't long before they realized that their connection transcended the ordinary; it was a bond that was meant to last a lifetime.

In the biography, Jada Pinkett Smith is quoted as saying, "When you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you're nothing, that's everything." Their friendship provided both of them with a solid foundation during turbulent periods in their lives.

Sekyiwa Shakur, Tupac's sister, provides further insights into the dynamic between her brother and Jada in the biography. She recalls how John Cole, their mutual friend at the time, frequently visited their home, and the central topic of their conversations was always Jada.

According to Sekyiwa, Jada's presence had a transformative effect on Tupac's life. The magazine posters that once adorned his walls were replaced by John Cole's art and images of Jada.

Robinson also highlights a heartfelt poem that Tupac wrote to express his admiration and affection for Jada after he relocated to Marin City, California. In the poem, he refers to her as "The omega of my Heart" and expresses the depth of his feelings. He writes, "u will never fully understand / How Deeply my Heart Feels 4 u" and concludes, "U R my Heart in Human Form / a Friend I could never replace."

Tragically, their once unbreakable friendship did face challenges towards the end. Prior to Tupac's untimely death, he and Jada Pinkett Smith were estranged. Their separation was partly due to Jada's concerns about the dangerous path Tupac's life was taking, which ultimately led to a falling out between them.