Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Taylor Swift gets nostalgic, adorable about musical BFF Jack Antonoff

Taylor Swift took a trip down memory lane to celebrate her enduring musical partnership and friendship with music producer Jack Antonoff.

The pop star marked the vinyl release of Sweeter Than Fiction (My Version), the first song they ever wrote together, with a heartfelt Instagram post.

The song, originally featured on the 2013 movie One Chance soundtrack, has now become a bonus track on the Tangerine edition of 1989 (Taylor's Version)

In her post, Swift quoted lyrics from the song, "There you'll stand ten feet tall, I will say I knew it all along," and expressed how the song has always made her think of Antonoff.

Swift shared her admiration for Antonoff's growth as an artist over the years, labeling it "the thrill of a lifetime." She humorously pondered how he could be six years older than her while still feeling like her "precocious young son."

The two artists have a rich history of collaboration, with Antonoff crediting Swift for helping launch his career as a producer. Their partnership led to Grammy success, with 1989 winning Album of the Year in 2016. 

Their collaboration continued on subsequent albums, culminating in the release of Midnights last year, their first album as main collaborators.

Taylor Swift's Instagram post was accompanied by heartwarming photos of the duo hugging, showcasing their strong bond as friends and creative partners. Swift's tribute serves as a reminder of the enduring power of artistic friendships in the music industry.

