Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Josh Allen talks NFL's Taylor Swift fandom: 'Good for the Brand'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is shedding light on the recent NFL fascination with pop sensation Taylor Swift and her vocal support for her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. 

In a candid conversation with PEOPLE, the 27-year-old quarterback expressed his thoughts on how Swift's presence at NFL games is a boon for the league's image.

Allen appreciates the attention that Taylor Swift's NFL appearances have garnered, dubbing it "obviously good for the brand." He acknowledges the marketing strategy behind showcasing the global superstar, believing it has drawn new viewers to the sport. 

He firmly asserts that in the competitive realm of professional football, growth is imperative for success. However, Josh Allen is quick to redirect the conversation back to his primary goal, stating, "I understand the business aspect, but my focus remains on being the best quarterback I can be for the Buffalo Bills." 

While he's aware of the media frenzy surrounding Swift and Kelce, he strives to maintain his concentration on his responsibilities on the field.

During a recent Thursday Night Football victory, a viral moment occurred when fans believed they heard Allen shout a "Taylor Swift" audible call. Allen clarifies that he was, in fact, yelling "J.R. Smith" during the game, drawing a humorous parallel to the infamous dress color debate.

Allen concludes that while there may not be a Taylor Swift audible call just yet, it might become a part of the Bills' playbook in the future.

Meanwhile, the quarterback's primary concern is leading his team to success on the field, as exemplified by their recent 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Josh Allen, known for his modest approach to fame, also recently partnered with Cash App for an exciting Super Bowl LVIII sweepstakes, allowing fans to experience the grand event in Las Vegas. 

