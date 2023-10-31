Friends cast members are reeling from the loss of their brother, Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer emerges in public after Matthew Perry's tragic passing

David Schwimmer, a close friend and longtime co-star of the late actor Matthew Perry, has been spotted making an appearance in public for the first time since Matthew's unexpecting passing at the age of 54. Matthew was found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home on Saturday afternoon.

David Schwimmer, known for his role as Ross Geller in the Friends series, became close friends with the late actor during their time on set.

Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54

David's first public appearance since Perry's death



According to The Blast, yesterday, the Friends star was spotted taking a food delivery and waving a peace sign towards the photographers. Today, he stepped out wearing a baseball cap and a medical mask covering his face possibly to conceal his identity.

David's sighting in public comes two days after the actor's death, and it was reported that this is the first time he stepped out of his apartment since the devastating news.

Sources close to the star said that the Friends cast members are reeling from the loss of their brother.

Friends cast to release a joint statement on Perry's passing

Fellow cast mates of Matthew have not yet commented on the late actor's death, and it has been reported that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer), Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow are planning to release a joint statement in honour of their late friend.

