Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Melanie Walker

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz take next big step towards marriage

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz made their first public appearance as a couple in 2021 after the latter casted him for her directorial debut

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz reportedly got engaged after two years of dating but are set on keeping it a secret.

Sources privy to People confirmed that The Vow actor recently proposed to Zoe, and both of them are keeping it lowkey as their reps refuse to comment on the matter. 

The news comes after the Batman actress was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger. On the other hand, the 43-year-old actor recently expressed hesitance towards getting hitched again after messy divorce with ex wife Jenna Dewan.

He told Vanity Fair in January, “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again.” 

The estranged couple met on the set of Step Up and got married in 2009 but parted ways after 10 years and currently co-parent their daughter Everly.

Zoe was also unsure about marriage after her short-lived union with ex husband Karl Glusman which lasted for 18 months.

The couple met when Zoe casted Channing for her directorial debut in Pussy Island (2020). They sparked romance rumors in August 2021 and made their first public appearance together in October of the same year.

