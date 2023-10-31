 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce ‘insecure’ of Taylor Swift A-list past lovers amid budding romance

Travis Kelce is reportedly feeling ‘threatened’ of Taylor Swift former boyfriends

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Travis Kelce ‘insecure’ of Taylor Swift A-list past lovers amid budding romance
Travis Kelce ‘insecure’ of Taylor Swift A-list past lovers amid budding romance

Travis Kelce is reportedly feeling threatened by his lover Taylor Swift’s past romances which includes the likes of Harry Styles, Joe Alwyn, Conor Kennedy, and more.

Recently, the Anti-Hero hitmaker unearthed vault tracks from her reimagined album 1989 (Taylor's Version). In one song of the album, Swift can be heard branding an ex as a “lying traitor."

Fans of the singer are not sure about the identity of her former lover as Swift was linked to multiple A-listers before 1989 debuted on October 27, 2014.

Many fans speculated that much of the original album was inspired by her relationship with the One Direction heartthrob, leading them to speculate that some of the newly revealed vault tracks could be about him.

Speaking about what Kelce might be feeling about it all, senior therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker told The Mirror, "Kelce may understandably feel uneasy, threatened, or insecure if Swift frequently dwells on past loves.”

"He may feel like Swift is emotionally checked out or not fully invested in her relationship with him as dwelling on the past could signify she is not being fully present with him,” she added.

The expert continued: “However, this situation is also a test of maturity and trust where Kelce gets to show he is not inclined to feel he has to measure up to an ex!”

"Ideally both Swift and Kelce should feel their relationship is the priority. Mutual understanding, while not dwelling on the past, can help fortify and secure their growing bond.”

More From Entertainment:

Mystery behind Matthew Perry eerie last social media post revealed

Mystery behind Matthew Perry eerie last social media post revealed
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark 4 years of togetherness: ‘You complete my life’

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz mark 4 years of togetherness: ‘You complete my life’
Fans react as Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ after her drummer Aaron Spears dies

Fans react as Ariana Grande ‘heartbroken’ after her drummer Aaron Spears dies

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?

Was Matthew Perry in love with 'Friends' wife Courteney Cox?
Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla

Royal family shares special video of King Charles, Queen Camilla
Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise

Salma Hayek expresses ‘profound sadness’ over Matthew Perry tragic demise
Victoria, David Beckham getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry

Victoria, David Beckham getting closer to Kim Kardashian amid rift with Meghan Markle, Harry
'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' nabs another million dollar milestone

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' nabs another million dollar milestone

Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot

Harry Style, Tom Holland rake enough millions to bag UK Rich List spot
Matthew Perry assistant pours her heart out in emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star

Matthew Perry assistant pours her heart out in emotional tribute for ‘Friends’ star
Megan Fox's Halloween costume raises eyebrows for defying SAG-AFTRA

Megan Fox's Halloween costume raises eyebrows for defying SAG-AFTRA
Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz take next big step towards marriage

Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz take next big step towards marriage