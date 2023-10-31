Marvel actor Eka Darville's son passes away after tragic illness

Marvel actor Eka Darville has decided to press pause on his career after his young son gave in to his crucial battle with a chronic illness

Marvel actor Eka Darville has decided to press pause on his career after his young son died tragically.

He made the decision after his 10-year-old child Mana died after he was diagnosis with aggressive glioneuronal brain cancer.

Previously, Eka, who is best known for his appearances on Power Rangers RPM and Marvel’s Jessica Jones and The Defenders, was told by Australian doctors that they couldn’t treat him here.

Later, the 34-year-old actor and his wife Lila moved their family to America for treatment. Mana went through a high-risk marathon surgery to remove as much of the tumor as possible.

Eka would always ask his followers on Instagram to pray for his son and would often post updates about his condition. His fans were shocked after he shared that the surgery only caused the tumor to start growing back.

On Monday, Mana's heartbroken grandmother took to social media announcing her little grandson’s demise after a crucial battle with cancer.

The grieving family also shared an emotional video on Mana's GoFundMe Page where they said: "We still wanted to come together in this prayer because he's still always gonna be with us and he's still with us.”