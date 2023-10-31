 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Matthew Perry's death investigation unearths new shocking detail

The investigation into Matthew Perry’s death met with a shocking revelation which gives his untimely death a whole new angle

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

The investigation into Matthew Perry’s death recently met with a shocking revelation which gives his untimely death a whole new angle.

The 54-year-old actor passed away in his LA home’s jacuzzi after his assistant found him drowned in it.

Law enforcement is now reporting that Matthew wasn't in the hot tub for long before he was found dead as his body was not "waterlogged." When the first responders arrived, they were able to "bring him above water," however, he was "unresponsive."

According to TMZ, the Friends star lived alone and there was no one at home when he died as his assistant was also out on an errand.

Moreover, the officers told the publication that they found prescription drugs like antidepressants, anti-anxiety pills at his home.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department told The Mirror: "Los Angeles City Firefighters responded to the 18000 block of West Blue Sail Drive at 4:07 PM on October 28, 2023, to find an adult male unconscious in a stand-alone hot tub."

LAPD and the LA County Medical Examiner are currently investigating the circumstances as Matthew’s family and friends mourn his loss. 

